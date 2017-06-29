Mark Your Calendars for Molding 2018

Molding 2018 shifts dates (Feb. 27-March 1) and location (Long Beach, Calif.) next year.

The Molding 2018 Conference & Exhibit, Plastics Technology’s comprehensive event for everything inside and outside the platens, will take place next Feb. 27-March 1 in Long Beach, Calif. at the Hilton Long Beach Hotel. Back in April, we concluded our largest Molding event ever in terms of speakers, sponsors and attendees, and we expect that momentum to carry into 2018.

Besides marking your calendars, what should injection molders do now?

Please submit paper proposals to myself or Matt Naitove

Or, if you’re more interested in attending that presenting:

Tell Matt and I what topics you would like to hear about in Long Beach.

As always, the program will be a mix of the cutting edge and the practical, including establishing and maintaining a process and developments in tooling, materials, automation, auxiliaries and more.