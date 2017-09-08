Mexico and Injection Molding Come Together in New Event

As Mexico’s industrial base has grown, its burgeoning injection molding sector has blossomed along with it, evidenced by a new event coming this September.

In a little more than a month and a half, thought leaders in injection molding will gather in Querétaro for the innagural Plastics Technology México Live event: Injection 360°—Trends in Plastics Molding. Taking place Sept. 27-28 at the ​Hotel Misión Juriquilla Querétaro, the event will feature multiple conference tracks, as well as atable-top exhibit area.

The capital city of the state of Querétaro in the central Mexican region of of Bajío, Querétaro is an ideal location for the event. Over the last decade “El Bajío” has become home to new plants for GM, Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota, Nissan and BMW, and it sits in the middle of Mexico’s industrial triangle of Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

The growing importance of the region (and molding) has not been lost on suppliers of injection molding machines with Arburg, Engel, KraussMaffei, Milacron, and more establishing divisions in Querétaro. Nor has it been lost on our sister publication, Plastics Technology México, which chose Querétaro and injection molding for its first ever live event.

After registration and a welcome dinner on Sept. 26, the event starts with a general session on the morning of Sept. 27, with speakers from Engel, T.I.G. and the Querétaro Institute of Tooling, presenting on industry 4.0 and the growing plastics and molding cluster in the region.

Following the general session, the conference will break out into concurrent sessions starting with Emerging Technologies and Robots and Automation. Following lunch, there will be two more concurrent sessions on Materials and Technologies to Meet Today’s Needs.

Presenting companies will include:

A. Schulman Milacron ABB Negri Bossi Arburg Novatec Asaclean Sepro Braskem IDESA Stratasys Eastman Universal Robots Fimmtech Zeiger Industries

That evening there will be a cocktail hour and reception. The program will run concurrent sessions all day on Sept. 28, with breakout topics including:

End Market Focus

Molds and Components

Creating a Robust Molding Process

Speakers will hail from Futaba, Priamus, Cold Jet, Conair, Incoe, PFA, Oerlikon Balzers, StackTeck, and more.

Whether you have molding operations in Mexico (or source some production from there); you’re interested in establishing a presence in the booming Mexican molding market; or you just want learn about the very latest injection molding technologies, Injection 360° is the event to attend this fall.