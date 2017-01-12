Molding 2017 Adds Tracks and Special Pre- and Post-Conference Events

More tracks, more speakers and more opportunities to network and learn, including a pre-conference workshop with John Bozzelli and a post-conference open house at RocTool.

In less than 80 days, the Molding 2017 Conference and Exhibit will kick off on Monday, April 3 in Charlotte, N.C. with a special half-day at-the-press seminar featuring John Bozzelli. Over the next two-and-a-half days more than 60 papers will be presented at the Sheraton Le Meridien Hotel in eight different tracks:

Emerging Technologies

Robots & Automation

Molds & Tooling

Materials & Additives

Keeping Your Plant Running Smoothly: Auxiliaries

Technology Meeting Today’s Needs

Process Monitoring & Control

Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Process

In addition to thought leaders from top suppliers of molding machines, auxiliaries, and materials, the speaker roster includes molders, moldmakers, OEMs and top consultants. Attendees looking to get at-the-press knowledge from Scientific Molding guru (and Plastics Technology columnist) John Bozzelli, can register for a pre-conference molding workshop that will take place at the Polymers Center of Excellence. On the afternoon of the final day of the conference, April 6, attendees are welcome to attend a free open house at induction heating technology supplier, RocTool’s Charlotte technology center.

We’ll have additional details on the Bozzelli seminar, conference program, slate of exhibitors and post-conference tour in the weeks to come. For now, head to the Molding website to learn more and register today!