PC Continues to Hit the Bullseye in Archery

Covestro’s Makrolon 2805 has been used for injection molded arrow nocks for more than 30 years.

We continue to see use of polycarbonate grow in conventional and new applications in markets such as electrical/electronics—the largest segment in terms of value and volume for the last several years, and projected as such to 2020 by industry consultants such as Markets & Markets.

Other major sectors include construction, automotive, optical media, sheets and film, medical, and consumer goods including sports equipment. I, for one, did not know the role that PC has played in the precision sport of archery.

According to Covestro (U.S. office in Pittsburgh), its Makrolon 2805 PC has been successfully used to produce the nocks of arrows by Germany’s Werner Beiter GmbH & Co. KG—a recognized pioneer in precision injection molding with an international reputation as a manufacturer of premium archery accessories and parts since 1985.

As archery is a sport all about precision, bow and arrow technology continues to evolve. This includes the nock of an arrow—the notched tip that briefly clasps the bowstring before the tension of the drawn bow is released and the arrow takes flight. According to Covestro, this is the central point where tremendous energy is directly transferred to the arrow, enabling it to reach speeds of over 300 kilometers/186.41 miles/hr.

Touted for its mechanical strength/durability along with effect colors/visual effect developed specially for this application, the Makrolon 2805 PC is said to be the key to the nocks’ outstanding quality, enabling an archer to see the arrow’s point of impact, even from considerable distances.

Lisa Unruh of Germany, named a 2016 Woman Athlete of the Year by the World Archery Federation, is one of many archers who have had great success with Beiter nocks. Covestro notes that national teams, world champions and Olympic medalists from all over the world are always flocking to the Werner and Iris Center at Beiter’s site in Dauchingen—reportedly an incomparable facility for testing archery equipment.