Plastics Technology's Most Popular Tweets of 2016
5. January 2017
2016 was a busy year for Plastics Technology on Twitter (follow us @plastechmag) highlighting content from the magazine and sharing news from live events. See what you might have missed:
1.
#PlasticsRecycling2016 Explores Economics of Recycling w/@ISRI @MathelinB https://t.co/KxSZu88ovR pic.twitter.com/FoDPjuz9bt— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) February 3, 2016
2.
Avoid These Three Mistakes to Get the Most from Color @PolyOne https://t.co/BpZa5pu40s pic.twitter.com/dXBL2QfHz7— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) August 26, 2016
3.
PE Prices Down, PP Prices Up?Polyolefin Pricing Outlook @RTiglobal @resinguru @petrochemwire https://t.co/tYOcyWQcxL https://t.co/tPzp4BTYga
— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) January 19, 2016
4.
. @BillGates & @Total invest in @Renmatix bio-chemical technology #BreakthroughEnergyCoalition https://t.co/nEfUc66Rbe pic.twitter.com/4pZ6OvjBgm— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) September 23, 2016
5.
#LED lights will help clothing shine @K_tradefair for @CovestroGroup thx to innovative TPUs https://t.co/sTvH5N6SsJ pic.twitter.com/C0APm7nzVh— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) August 18, 2016
6.
China Bets Big on #robotics @RIA_robotics @IFR_Robots https://t.co/oujnoPOHLL pic.twitter.com/m420zhQ11J— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) July 27, 2016
7.
. @Polyone Dave Persing talks "Polymers for Next-Gen LED luminaires" #Molding2016 https://t.co/qTzVFywKRx pic.twitter.com/cQj5SFwvZH— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) March 16, 2016
8.
Before you head to Düsseldorf check out #K2016 previews in the September issue @K_tradefair https://t.co/sedz4DlUwm pic.twitter.com/jOCYAzfjbS— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) September 8, 2016
9.
Target these 9 process parameters to optimize injection molding cycle times https://t.co/oqPmgbabmE pic.twitter.com/xN97E0bQ7O— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) August 4, 2016
10.
1st new blue pigment in 200 yrs created by @Mas_OregonState & team @OSUScience #YinMnBlue https://t.co/CLke2l5LzA pic.twitter.com/EAH1BDEHHR— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) July 27, 2016