Blog

Plastics Technology's Most Popular Tweets of 2016


5. January 2017

 

2016 was a busy year for Plastics Technology on Twitter (follow us @plastechmag) highlighting content from the magazine and sharing news from live events. See what you might have missed:

 

1.

 

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Comments are reviewed by moderators before they appear to ensure they meet Plastic Technology’s submission guidelines.
blog comments powered by Disqus


twitter

All rights reserved. Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2016 Cincinnati, Ohio 45244