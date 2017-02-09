VIDEO: Predict Failure, Maintain Success

Is it still a repair if you fix the machine before it breaks?

Multiple speakers and exhibitors at Extrusion 2016 addressed the growing trend in the market towards predictive maintenance or fixing a piece of equipment before it breaks with the knowledge that its failure is imminent.

In a practical sense, predictive maintenance allows processors to take a piece of equipment off line to quickly replace components before their failure would require a lengthy, output-impacting shutdown. It is increasingly empowered by the twin forces of cheaper sensors and the outsized computing power of the cloud.

Plastics Technology’s Jim Callari, ACS Group’s Joe Dziedzic, and Novatec, Inc.'s Jim Zinski talk predictive maintenance at Extrusion 2016.