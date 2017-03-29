Price Hikes on Plastic Additives Underway

Major players issue price increases closely coinciding with higher prices on all commodity resins.

It is seldom that we see a cluster of price increases in plastic additives at the same time, with the exception of major events—such as global shortages due to unplanned production disruptions. But, perhaps, the cluster that has been shaping up within first quarter is not entirely surprising. It follows the nearly unprecedented rise in the same time frame of prices for all commodity resins including PE, PP, PS, PVC, PET along with commodity engineering resins ABS, PC, nylons 6 and 66.

As is the case with the resins, the key contributing factor cited by suppliers of plastic additives was rising costs of raw materials and energy. This took place primarily in early first quarter and there are indications—primarily lower spot prices—of a turnaround as we move into second quarter.

It should also be noted that most of these are additives which get high usage in polyolefins as well as polyolefin, styrenic and other thermoplastic blends. It should be noted these suppliers have been also heavily investing in expanding capacity of these additives both domestically and abroad due to continued increased demand. Here’s a rundown of what in some cases appear to be two rounds of price increases issued so far by three major players, with others sure to follow:

● BASF: Effective January 11, or as contracts allow, a price increases of 15-20% was issued for light stabilizers Tinuvin 770, Tinuvin 765, and Tinuvin 791.

Effective March 15, or as contracts allow, a price increase of 10% is to be applied globally to the majority of products in BASF’s additives portfolio, including antioxidants, light stabilizers, and flame retardants.

● Addivant: Effective Jan. 13, or as contracts allow, an increase of 25% was issued on light stabilizer Lowlite 77.

Effective March 14, or as contracts allow, increases of 5-10% were issued on polymer inhibitors and aminic antioxidants. Products affected by the increase include Naugard I-5, 445, Q, Octamine and Anox 405.

● Songwon: Effective for all orders on or after April 1, or as contracts allow, increases of up to 10% will be applied to all polymer stabilizers. Included are Songxtend stabilizer solutions, Songnox basic and specialty antioxidants, Songsorb UV light absorbers, and Songnox OP one-packs.