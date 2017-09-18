Seeking Moldmakers That Are Fast…and Smart

Now in its 15th year, MoldMaking Technology’s Leadtime Leader Award is once again seeking out tool shops that get things done.

While one of the criteria for the annual reward is average leadtime for tools (broken down by tool complexity), MoldMaking Technology (MMT) Editorial Director Christina Fuges stresses that winners of the longstanding award are more than just speedy.

“We seek to recognize excellence in industry leaders and in those aspiring to be industry leaders. It’s not just about whether your shop has the shortest delivery times. It’s about what you do with what you have.”

After an initial screening, applicants will be sent a more detailed questionnaire, covering basic data points and metrics like:

Annual Sales

Number of Employees

Facility Size

Average On-Time Delivery

Lead Time

Number of Molds/Year

In addition to these tangible figures, MMT accounts for less-tangible shop attributes that ultimately uncover moldmakers that are not only quick but agile.

This competition is not about being the biggest, fanciest shop. It’s about working efficiently and intelligently, and it’s about demonstrating the passion that you have for your craft.

Entries need to be completed by the end of 2017, with the winner and honorable mention announced at next year’s Amerimold (June 13-14, 2018; Novi, Mich.). Winning shops are photographed for the cover of MMT’s June issue and featured in the cover story. In addition, a video on the winning shop is created and the newest Leadtime Leader also takes part in an awards presentation ceremony and celebration at Amerimold. At the show, the winner also receives a complimentary, 10-by-10-foot booth.

Read about the 2017 winner, Graphic Tool Corp., Itasca, Ill. and visit the Leadtime Leader Zone on MMT’s website for more information.