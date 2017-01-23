Blog

Spotlight on Tooling Innovation at Molding 2017 Conference

23. January 2017

What’s the true heart of any injection molding process? If you said, “The mold, of course!” then you’ll appreciate the three sessions and more devoted to molds and tooling at Plastics Technology’s Molding 2017 Conference, April 4-6 in Charlotte, N.C.

 

Devoted entirely to injection molding, this meeting covers every aspect of the process, from materials to machinery to robots and auxiliaries. We’ll look at what’s on tap for each of those topics in following blogs, but today we’re focusing on molds and tooling.

 

As you can see from the list below, some 17 presentations on this topic focus on hot runners, advanced mold heating and cooling (even doing both in the same cycle), 3D printing of molds in plastic (photo) or powdered metal, and the new age of the Electric Mold:

 

Tuesday, April 4

 

Juan Francisco Carot Martin, IML Solutions

Intelligence Applied to Molds: Predictive Maintenance to Achieve Zero Downtime

 

Mitch Gordon, Synventive Molding Solutions

Hot-Runner Valve-Pin Monitoring & Control Technologies

 

Brenda Clark, Hasco

Enable a Standard in Hot-Runner Design

 

Mark Scanlan, PFA Inc.

Mold Side Actions

 

Joachim Kragl, Engel

New Approach to Optimizing Mold Cooling: iQ Flow Control

 

Wednesday, April 5

 

Alan Trojanowski, Zahoransky USA Inc.

Manufacturing Benefits of Integrated Mold Automation

 

Scott Kraemer, PTI Engineered Plastics

Pros & Cons of Hybrid Metal Additive Manufacturing Technology for Injection Molds

 

Michael Stark, Wittmann Battenfeld

Integrated, Traceable, Automatic Flow Control for Your Tooling & Process

 

Mark Brown, Burger & Brown Engineering, Inc.

Scientific Cooling of Your Process

 

John Blundy, HRSflow

Melt-Management Solution for Class-A Surface & Optimal Part Performance

 

Gil Robinson, Stratasys

3D Printed Plastic Tooling for Short Runs & Prototyping

 

Robert Irwin, NyproMold

Development Tooling to Improve Product Launches of New Plastic Parts

 

Steve Verschaeve, RocTool

High-Definition Molding

 

Thursday, April 6

 

William Sames, HTS International Corp.

Status of Conformal Cooling for Injection Molds

 

Nobuyuki Yamanaka, Matsui America

Approaches to Heat/Cool Molding for Aesthetic Parts without Secondary Operations

 

John Olson, ACS Group

Optimizing Mold-Temperature Control for Higher Quality

 

Robert Irwin, NyproMold

Ongoing Evolution of Servo-Actuated Molds

 

To register and review the entire conference agenda, please go to www.moldingconference.com.

 

