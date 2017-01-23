Spotlight on Tooling Innovation at Molding 2017 Conference
23. January 2017
What’s the true heart of any injection molding process? If you said, “The mold, of course!” then you’ll appreciate the three sessions and more devoted to molds and tooling at Plastics Technology’s Molding 2017 Conference, April 4-6 in Charlotte, N.C.
Devoted entirely to injection molding, this meeting covers every aspect of the process, from materials to machinery to robots and auxiliaries. We’ll look at what’s on tap for each of those topics in following blogs, but today we’re focusing on molds and tooling.
As you can see from the list below, some 17 presentations on this topic focus on hot runners, advanced mold heating and cooling (even doing both in the same cycle), 3D printing of molds in plastic (photo) or powdered metal, and the new age of the Electric Mold:
Tuesday, April 4
Juan Francisco Carot Martin, IML Solutions
Intelligence Applied to Molds: Predictive Maintenance to Achieve Zero Downtime
Mitch Gordon, Synventive Molding Solutions
Hot-Runner Valve-Pin Monitoring & Control Technologies
Brenda Clark, Hasco
Enable a Standard in Hot-Runner Design
Mark Scanlan, PFA Inc.
Mold Side Actions
Joachim Kragl, Engel
New Approach to Optimizing Mold Cooling: iQ Flow Control
Wednesday, April 5
Alan Trojanowski, Zahoransky USA Inc.
Manufacturing Benefits of Integrated Mold Automation
Scott Kraemer, PTI Engineered Plastics
Pros & Cons of Hybrid Metal Additive Manufacturing Technology for Injection Molds
Michael Stark, Wittmann Battenfeld
Integrated, Traceable, Automatic Flow Control for Your Tooling & Process
Mark Brown, Burger & Brown Engineering, Inc.
Scientific Cooling of Your Process
John Blundy, HRSflow
Melt-Management Solution for Class-A Surface & Optimal Part Performance
Gil Robinson, Stratasys
3D Printed Plastic Tooling for Short Runs & Prototyping
Robert Irwin, NyproMold
Development Tooling to Improve Product Launches of New Plastic Parts
Steve Verschaeve, RocTool
High-Definition Molding
Thursday, April 6
William Sames, HTS International Corp.
Status of Conformal Cooling for Injection Molds
Nobuyuki Yamanaka, Matsui America
Approaches to Heat/Cool Molding for Aesthetic Parts without Secondary Operations
John Olson, ACS Group
Optimizing Mold-Temperature Control for Higher Quality
Robert Irwin, NyproMold
Ongoing Evolution of Servo-Actuated Molds
