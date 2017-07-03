Unusual 2K LSR Process at Molding Conference

Single-barrel machine and single-pump dispensing system produce two-color part.

Two weeks ago I blogged about the LSR and other materials content at Plastics Technology’s Molding 2017 Conference, April 4-6 in Charlotte, N.C. Further details were made available about one presentation, retitled “Virtual Molding of Single- and Multi-Component LSR Processes,” by Gabriel Geyne and Vanessa Schwittay of Sigma Plastic Services (U.S. office in Schaumburg, Ill.)

The speakers confirmed that part of the presentation will describe an impressive demonstration at last fall’s K 2016 show, whereby Sigma used its Sigmasoft “Virtual Molding” software to simulate a two-color LSR-on-LSR egg cup molded at the booth of silicone materials supplier Momentive Performance Materials, Waterford, N.Y. (Momentive’s Oliver Franssen will also speak at the Molding Conference.)

That demonstration (discussed in a February Starting Up), used a single-barrel Arburg machine and an Elmet dispensing system with a single pump to produce the two-color part. The “secret sauce” was a T-coupling that diverted the second color stream through a second static mixer and a side-mounted piston pump. Learn how Sigmasoft Virtual Molding helped determine the injection pressure needed, filling time, and optimal Momentive material grade for the process.

