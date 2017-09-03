VIDEO: Moving Beyond Buzzwords in Recycling

OEMs, brand owners, and retailers, as well as plastics processors, recyclers and equipment suppliers have converged on New Orleans for the annual Plastics Recycling Conference.

All areas of the plastics recycling supply chain are represented during The Plastics Recycling Conference (March 6-8; New Orleans). During the opening session, sustainability leaders explored the ways the plastics recycling industry can better position itself to ensure plastics recovery maintains its central role in the evolving sustainability movement. Check out the video below for highlights of this session: