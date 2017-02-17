Blog

Video: Q&A with Bill Carteaux of Plastics Industry Association

By:
17. February 2017

Bill Carteaux, president and CEO of Plastics Industry Association

 

Industry outlook, Trump’s impact on trade, NPE 2018 progress update, the West region’s import on plastics and the association’s rebranding discussed.

 

During Plastec West (Feb. 7-9; Anaheim, Calif.), Plastics Technology caught up with Bill Carteaux, President and CEO of the Plastics Industry Association prior to its West Region reception at the event. In the video, Carteaux discusses: his outlook for the industry in 2017, the Trump effect on trade agreements, an update on the progress of NPE 2018, the importance of the Western region for plastics and feedback on the association’s rebranding. (Image Courtesy Plastics Industry Assn.)

 

 

Comments are reviewed by moderators before they appear to ensure they meet Plastic Technology’s submission guidelines.
blog comments powered by Disqus


twitter

All rights reserved. Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 Cincinnati, Ohio 45244