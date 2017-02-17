Video: Q&A with Bill Carteaux of Plastics Industry Association

Industry outlook, Trump’s impact on trade, NPE 2018 progress update, the West region’s import on plastics and the association’s rebranding discussed.

During Plastec West (Feb. 7-9; Anaheim, Calif.), Plastics Technology caught up with Bill Carteaux, President and CEO of the Plastics Industry Association prior to its West Region reception at the event. In the video, Carteaux discusses: his outlook for the industry in 2017, the Trump effect on trade agreements, an update on the progress of NPE 2018, the importance of the Western region for plastics and feedback on the association’s rebranding. (Image Courtesy Plastics Industry Assn.)