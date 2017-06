Take a look inside the halls at the record-breaking Chinaplas 2017, held in May in Guangzhou.

Ultimately more than 155,000 people crowded the fair ground halls in Guangzhou, China over four days in May, as the fair continued its three-decades-plus streak of consecutive years of growth. Plastics Technology was there, camera at the ready, to give you a look at what is becoming the world's largest plastics fair.