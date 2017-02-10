Watch: Innovations at MD&M West

There’s been plenty of innovations showcased at MD&M West (Feb. 7-9, Anaheim, Calif). So here are some video highlights, which come in a variety of areas – from demonstrating a material’s strength to interviews about a company’s latest news.

Bluestar Silicones

During MD&M West, Bluestar Silicones showcased its expanded Silbione Biomedical product line for long-term implant applications and its new primerless skin adhesive. The company has extended its > 30 day in the body range to include low consistency elastomers available in 25 to 40 Shore A hardness.

Check out the video below where they demonstrate the high tear strength and elongation of its Silbione LSR 4360:

Dolomite's 3D printer for microfluidic prototyping

Dolomite featured live demonstrations of its unique Fluidic Factory, the first commercially available 3D printer for sealed microfluidic devices which utilizes cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) from TOPAS Advanced Polymers. The Fluidic Factory ran continuously at TOPAS’ Booth #662, producing a variety of microfluidic demonstration parts.

View the Fluidic Factory in action:

Latest news from Dow Corning

Dow Corning discussed its silicone adhesive solutions, elastomers and coatings. Here’s an interview with Dow Corning’s Gary Lord detailing the company’s latest news.