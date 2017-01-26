So how does the instrument know how much of the weight loss was water and how much was other volatile components such as mold release, stabilizers, antistats, or any other additives that may be in the polymer?

It doesn’t. Often, when you heat up a resin you can smell it. Water has no odor, so you are detecting something else that vaporized. Therefore, if your sample weighed 50 g with 0.0200% water content, there would be a mere 0.010 g of moisture to volatilize. A dollar bill weighs a gram so this is only 1/100 of the weight of a dollar bill. Additives, if present, are at higher levels. Therefore, you can imagine how easily other volatiles could skew the analysis.

A moisture-specific analysis starts the same way: You obtain an appropriate sample and weigh it. Then the sample is put into an apparatus where it is usually heated, similar to weight-loss analysis. Again, moisture and other volatiles are driven off, but under a dry nitrogen atmosphere. The big difference is that there is a special detector sensing these volatiles and it only measures the amount of moisture vapors coming off, not any of the other volatiles. We get an accurate account of how much moisture is present, nothing else. That’s what we mean by “moisture-specific.”

Bottom line: If you want a stable process and parts that function properly, you must monitor the water content of the resin before processing. Moisture/water reacts with certain resins and breaks down the molecular weight through hydrolysis. Analysis must be moisture-specific so you know whether the resin is properly dried. I will admit that moisture- specific methods are more expensive than weight-loss methods, but we have no choice.

We need better technology for moisture analysis. There ought to be a technology that allows us to place a small probe in the feed throat that lights up green if the resin is dry and red if it is too wet. It would be nice to if it could handle larger samples and provide results in less than 60 sec. There are, in fact, at least two instruments that are relatively new on the market and whose suppliers promise those very benefits. I myself don’t have sufficient experience with them to comment on their performance.