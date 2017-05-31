April’s Index: 52

The North Central-East region grew at the fastest rate in April. The region grew for the fifth month in a row and the last four months had very strong growth. It was followed closely by the South Central region. The North Central-West, Southeast, and Northeast had more moderate growth. The West had rapidly accelerating contraction in the last two months. Its index in April was the lowest since the survey began in December 2011.

Plants with more than 250 employees contracted for the first time in 2017. Facilities with 100-249 employees have grown every month but two since March 2016. Companies with 50-99 employees grew for the fourth month in a row. Processors with 20-49 employees grew for the seventh time in eight months. Processors with fewer than 20 employees expanded for the fourth time in five months, although the rate of growth has been minimal.