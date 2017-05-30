Connecting with the ‘Profoundly Disconnected’

Instead, we are graduating students with mountains of debt and degrees in fields for which job potential is currently poor. I can’t tell precisely how many 65+ year-olds I’ve spoken to in this industry who are prepared to retire but have opted not to because the pipeline behind them is empty. But there have been lots. In a recent survey, more than 90% of members of the Manufacturers Association for Plastics Processors identified workforce development as the number-one challenge they currently confront.

To its credit, the plastics industry—processors, moldmakers, key trade associations, and suppliers alike—has done a good job of stepping in by developing apprenticeship and training programs of its own. And now TV personality Mike Rowe has thrown his hat into the ring. Rowe, known mainly for hosting (and participating in) The Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” series, has started profoundlydisconnected.com to help address the situation. Quoting Rowe on the site, “The mikeroweWORKS Foundation started the Profoundly Disconnected campaign to challenge the absurd belief that a four- year degree is the only path to success. The skills gap is here, and if we don’t close it, it’ll swallow us all.”

So who is profoundly disconnected? Most likely not you, if you’re reading this, as you’re already part of the industry. But you, according to Rowe’s website, are part of a growing manufacturing economy with “three million good jobs that no one seems to want.” The young people you would like to recruit, meantime, are facing “a trillion dollars in student loans ... and record high unemployment.”

Rowe’s foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that rewards people with a passion to get trained for skilled jobs that actually exist. And it’s looking for help from companies like yours to help fund them.