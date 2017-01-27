Material prices increased at an accelerating rate in December. The index was at its highest level since October 2014. Prices received increased for the third time in four months. The rate of increase was the fastest since October 2014. After a huge jump in November due to the election results, the future business expectations index was unchanged in December.

The Southeast was the fastest growing region for the second consecutive month. It has grown for the last eight months. The Northeast has grown in three of the last four months.