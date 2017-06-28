Economic Data, Wall Street Forecasts Point to Packaging Growth

Since our last report on the packaging industry in January, real spending on food and beverages (F&B) has increased by 4% from a year ago. F&B is key driver of the packaging business. In addition, Gardner Business Intelligence (GBI) has identified several underlying macroeconomic trends that will continue to drive demand in the packaging industry in the near-to-medium future.

Housing Market: The housing market is exhibiting strong growth, as measured by the volume of new home sales. In housing, generally two types of homes are tracked: Those priced below $300,000 are considered first-time or “starter” homes, while those above $300,000 are loosely identified as luxury homes. The starter home market is showing growth after being flat or in a declining state between 2013 and 2015. At the end of the first quarter of 2017, the number of new homes priced between $150,000 and $200,000 had grown by more than 8%, while those homes between $200,000 and $250,000 grew by more than 10% (all percentage figures are calculated using a 12/12 rate-of-change calculation technique, unless otherwise stated). As new households are formed they will drive demand for packaged goods.