Extruding with Fillers

Fillers are added to polymers to accomplish many different property changes and improvements. They can alter physical properties, reduce costs, trim weight, change the electrical conductivity, and enhance thermal properties, just to name a few. In almost every case they also have an effect on processing behavior during extrusion.

Questions are often asked whether filled polymers can be processed on a specific extrusion system. This question can be answered for inert fillers, which do not chemically change or go into solution after mixing. But finding the answer requires a reference point with the unfilled polymer.

Most inert fillers have a higher specific gravity than polymers, which increases the compounded specific gravity (S.G.). Since the extruder screw is a volumetric device, a compound with higher S.G. will typically increase the specific output (lb/hr-rpm) proportional to the density. This might be expected to result in drive overload at higher filler loadings.

To evaluate this possibility, some simple calculations will provide guidance. The accompanying table gives some of the required data for such a calculation. Notice that the fillers all have a higher specific gravity and lower specific heat (the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of a particular substance by a specified amount) than the polymers. For example, the compounded specific gravity of 40% calcium carbonate (CaCO3) filled PP can be computed by the “formula for mixtures” as follows: