Extrusion Cooling: It’s All About Turbulence

Greater coolant velocity creates turbulence in the boundary layer and mixes the main body of the coolant with the boundary layer near the extrudate surface. Additionally, turbulence at the extrudate’s surface reduces drag. Finally, increased velocity moves the hotter coolant away from the extrudate. So, an important aspect of heat transfer is the velocity of the water or gas near the surface of the extrudate or tooling component. It can be more important than the actual temperature of the coolant. Turbulent flow increases convective heat transfer, increases mass transfer and mixing, and reduces drag, all of which are all favorable to increased cooling of the extrudate.

Reynolds numbers (Re) below 1000 are considered indicative of laminar flow. Numbers ranging from 1000 to 10,000 are considered a transition zone, and beyond that is turbulent flow. Turbulence is determined by calculating the Reynold’s number as follows: