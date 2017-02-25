Four Takeaways from Our Exclusive Benchmarking Survey

Focus on technology and training: Custom molder CNR Group LLC (s.com), Jackson, Wis., has 10 machines, all are all-electric and most are less than five years old. For those 10 machines, CNR has 11 full-time employees, says Bob Albrecht, company president, with two of those being certified molding technicians, applying scientific molding principles and robust process development.

Tony’s article lays out the methodology we used to determine the cream of the crop—11 metrics covering operations, business performance, and human resources. Those measures included everything from scrap and on-time delivery rates to employee turnover and sales growth. We generated a tremendous amount of data in the process. Tony’s report includes selected data, but only survey participants get the complete data set.

When you finish reading the article, I hope one of your takeaways is, “We’re doing all this stuff. Why aren’t we mentioned?” Well, first, you have to respond to the survey. Second, you have to make the cut for World Class status. And third, you have to agree to divulge your company’s identity—which is not required to participate in the survey, but only if you want to be recognized by name in print.

For this year’s report, 22 out of the 25 processors identified as World Class elected to make themselves known (21 did last year). To my way to thinking, it should be 25 out of 25. Wouldn’t that “World-Class Processor” designation be a useful credential when your customers put projects out to bid? Wouldn’t it be a good thing even to put such a designation on your own website?

Get involved in the next survey by emailing Tony at tdeligio@ptonline.com.