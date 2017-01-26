Material suppliers can’t be held accountable for specifying the shrinkage factor. There are too many variables over which they have no control. In addition to the part thickness, flow length, and gate size, processing parameters such as melt temperature, mold temperature, fill time, hold time, hold pressure, cooling time (actually cooling rate), and backpressure all have an effect on how much a part will shrink. The supplier has technical data sheets, which aren’t all that technical. They typically give a shrinkage range, not a specific value, such as: “Molding Shrinkage: 0.004 to 0.006 in./in. as per ASTM D955.” Those values are based on the shrinkage of a 5 × 1⁄2 × 1⁄8 in. test bar, edge gated on the end. Unless you’re molding 1⁄8-in.-thick test bars gated on the end, the shrinkage range specified by the material supplier can only be used as a reference.

The tool maker doesn’t have much control over the molding parameters, either. That’s why most tool makers ask the molder to specify the shrinkage factor. An experienced molder deals with a lot more molds and materials then a tool maker does, and will have a better prediction of the results. The molder can also suggest the gate location or the use of multiple gates, particularly if the part is large or made of a glass-filled material.

If the molder has a tool with a similar part design, sample it in the material for the new job. It’s a quick and inexpensive way to estimate the shrinkage values. Take several measurements in both directions and at various depths. The formulas for determining the shrinkage values are:

Shrinkage Ratio = (Steel Dimension–Part Dimension)/ Steel Dimension

Shrinkage Percentage = (Steel Dimension–Part Dimension) x 100/Steel Dimension

The second largest attribute affecting material shrinkage is wall thickness. Ask the material supplier if he has a graph showing wall thickness vs. shrinkage factor. You might get lucky. Many suppliers have graphs showing wall thickness vs. flow length or cycle time, but only a few will have one for shrinkage. Uneven walls have uneven shrinkage, which is one of the primary reasons for sink marks and warpage. Coring out a part to obtain a uniform wall thickness is essential to hitting the numbers and avoiding a host of other problems.

The largest attribute that effects shrinkage is obviously the material itself. Amorphous materials, such as PS, ABS, PC, and PVC, shrink a relatively small amount and for the most part shrink isotropically (uniformly in all directions). If, for example, the specified shrinkage ratio range was 0.004 to 0.006 in./in. and the wall thickness of the part was between 0.060 in. and 0.120 in. and uniform, a molder might suggest using 0.004 in./in. for the thinner part, or 0.006 in./in. for the thicker part, and he’s probably going to be pretty accurate. If he’s a little off, it’s probably because he didn’t account for cavity pressure. Parts will shrink less in thin and well-packed areas, such as near the gate. They will shrink more in thicker and under-packed areas, such as at the end of fill.

If the material is semi-crystalline, such as PP, PE, PBT, POM (acetal), or PPS, the shrinkage factor needs serious consideration. Crystalline materials shrink much more than amorphous materials and they shrink anisotropically—more parallel to the direction of flow and less perpendicular to the direction of flow. The shrinkage factor is now shrinkage factors. Using the average of the two values will probably make the part out of spec in both directions.