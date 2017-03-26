How ‘Hydro Wedges’ Reduce Screw Wear

The result of the studies done in the 1980s determined that any “hydro wedge” had to be on the pushing side of the flight to have significant effect, and it worked more like a scoop than the classic hydrodynamic support. However, testing confirmed there was pressure development due to the relative velocity between the surfaces—but it is a daunting task to mathematically quantify. In general, the effect was tested to be useful from a flight helix angle of 10-20°, and a wedge angle of 3-5° off the flight or mixer centerline seemed to develop the most pressure, as shown in Fig. 2.

However, because of the leakage, a slightly wider than normal flight was found to be advantageous. That can have a minor negative effect on output and melt temperature, but the hydro wedge can be relegated to only the sections of the screw showing rapid wear, typically the melting section and the Maddock mixer. Fortunately, in these sections there is some discretion in the design, and the dimensions can be more easily manipulated to compensate for the slight reductions in output and elevation in melt temperature. For the Maddock mixer, a series of wedges was applied to both the bands at both ends and to the sealing flights, as shown in Fig. 3.

The addition of the wedges made no measurable change in performance of the screws, yet the wear resistance was greatly improved in both areas, which supported the theory of developing radial centering pressure.

The hydro wedge for screw flights and Maddock mixers was originally patented by Union Carbide but the patents expired many years ago. The designs were supplied to LLDPE processors to promote LLDPE usage until being largely replaced by barrier screws. Hydro wedges still offer benefits with any high-viscosity, crystalline polymer where wear causes a limitation in output by restricting the design. Shear-type, dispersive mixers can benefit in almost all cases if the proper wedge geometry can be obtained. Hydro wedges have also been used to reduce wear rates with filled polymers by maintaining a more uniform flight clearance and by “flushing” fillers through the flight clearance to provide improved lubrication.