How to Pick, Remove, and Replace a Nozzle Tip

1. Find the appropriate tools and safety equipment. These include safety glasses, high-temperature gloves, arm protection, and nickel or molybdenum disulfide antisieze compound. Tools should be an appropriate wrench and a metal rod slightly smaller than the nozzle-tip orifice to clean out the nozzle.

2. Back the barrel/sled as far as possible, though with some machines there might be a better position for ease of access.

3. If electrical or thermocouple wires are in the way, turn the power off and take the time to permanently route along them to the non-operator side of the machine. It is safer and you will not get purged material on them, a common problem that causes hours of downtime to replace, at significant cost. It will save you time and anguish in the long run.

4. Purge the barrel if you are running a temperature-sensitive resin, such as PVC or POM (acetal).

5. Ensure the screw is forward with no spit- ting or drooling from the nozzle. Note: This is not a failsafe step—expect resin spitting and take all proper precautions.

6. Find the appropriately sized box-end wrench or socket. Use the six-point versions as they are safer because less likely to slip off. Ensure a good safe grip on the common 7/8-in. tip.

7. With the barrel up to temperature (heaters can be off if necessary) find the best position for the wrench to provide adequate leverage. On some machines, getting the wrench in place where you can get a decent grip and leverage it is next to impossible. (You wonder some- times if the machinery manufacturer ever has to do this.) A flexible or swivel end to the ratchet can be of help but tends to slip and is not as safe as a direct placement.

8. First, try to break the nozzle tip loose. Beware of the possibility of the wrench slipping and subsequent movement of your arms, hands, or torso banging against your surroundings. Normally you are cramped for space in this operation.

9. If you get it started, it should turn easily all the way out. If it turns but with effort, you have either a nozzle tip with bad threads or there is solidified carbon between the threads of the tip and the nozzle body. It will take significant effort to get the nozzle tip completely off. As for why, read steps 12-16.

10. If the nozzle is to be used again, I suggest cleaning it by using a dowel to push the plastic out from the front of the nozzle tip. (Remember to use appropriate heat-resistant gloves.) It is easier to clean while the plastic is molten. Look for carbon, a previous color, or material as a sign of dead space in the bull nose of the nozzle.