January 2017—54.7

With a reading of 54.7, the Gardner Plastics Business Index showed that industry grew for the first time since October 2016 and at its fastest rate since January 2015. In general, the industry has trended up since July.

Both new orders and production grew at a very strong rate. The rate of growth in new orders was the fastest since March 2016. And the rate of growth in production was the fastest since January 2015. The backlog index grew for the first time since January 2015. This indicates that capacity utilization should increase in 2017. Employment increased after one month of contraction. Exports continued to contract but at a slightly accelerating rate since October 2016. Supplier deliveries continued to lengthen. Material prices increased at a significantly accelerating rate in each of the last two months. The index was at its highest level since February 2014. Prices received increased for the fourth time in five months. The rate of increase was the fastest since October 2014. After a huge jump in November due to the election results, the future business expectations index increased again in January, when the index was at an all-time high.

The automotive industry continued its strong growth for the third month in a row. Electronics grew significantly for the fourth time in five months. And the medical index grew for the first time since July 2016.