Locating Rings and Platen Damage: Part 2

Some molding machines have an alignment-ring insert in the platen. You can remove these rings for repair or replacement. I measured the hardness value of one of these inserts to be 180 HB. These inserts are a nice feature. It would be nicer if they were over 300 HB.

A couple of suppliers offer inexpensive locating rings made of plastic to prevent damage to the platen. I am not a big fan of these plastic rings for several reasons. However, I know some supervisors with ruthless setup men who love them. Another more expensive alternative is a relatively new design that incorporates a soft plastic bumper projecting from the front face of the ring.

If you look carefully at your platen (and your tie rods), you will see the majority of the dents are straight, not curved. These dents were obviously not caused by locating rings. The edges and corners of your molds caused them. Most mold bases are made of either pre-hard AISI P-20 steel (DME #2) or pre-hard 420 stainless steel (DME # 7), both of which are over 300 HB. That’s as much as three times harder than most platens.

Most of the damage caused by locating rings is at or near the alignment hole of the platen. The most concerning damage occurs when setup personnel close the mold under high pressure with the ring not properly aligned or fully engaged in the hole. This typically damages both the ring and the hole. Standard and LN type locating rings do not protrude very far beyond the face of the mold and are usually partly to blame for this type of damage. The damage is typically on the non-operator side and occurs when only one person sets up the mold. That’s because it’s relatively easy to see the locating ring’s vertical position, as well as the one visible side. Everything looks fine until you hear that crunching sound. To help ensure the entire locating ring is fully engaged in the platen orifice, it can be very helpful for a second setup person to stand at the back of the machine or use a step stool to be able to see the top of the mold.