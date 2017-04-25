Locating Rings, Platen Damage, and the Center of Gravity: Part 3

How far should a locating ring extend beyond the face of a mold in order to make setups easier and reduce potential damage to the platen? That depends on how long and how level the mold is when suspended by the crane. The longer the mold and the more it is tilted, the more lead-in is required to prevent the top or bottom edges of the mold from hitting the platen before the locating ring does (see Fig.1). The accompanying table shows it doesn’t take much of an angle for potential damage to occur.

But most setup men prefer a mold that has a slight tilt backwards, or counter-clockwise as viewed from the operator side of the machine. This small angle puts the bottom edge of the locating ring up against the platen. As the mold is lowered slowly into the machine, the locating ring will automatically slip into the hole in the platen. Unfortunately, if the mold is heavy, or if the lowering speed is somewhat fast, there is a strong likelihood of damaging the bottom edge of the platen alignment hole (Fig. 2).

Some molders understand this and prefer that the mold has a slight tilt forward. In this case, the top edge of the locating ring is up against the platen and it too will slip into the alignment hole. The problem with this configuration is that if the mold doesn’t have a safety strap, there’s a chance the A-plate will slide out of the B-plate and fall to the ground.

Actually, a tilt in either direction can be a safety hazard. When you open the safety gate to install the mold clamps, if the moving platen on a hydraulic machine is not under pressure, it can be pushed open by either the top or bottom edge of an unbalanced mold.

From a design standpoint, there isn’t much you can—or would want to—do about the length of the mold. The obvious solution is to have an eyebolt hole at the mold’s center of gravity to ensure the mold is level when lifted into the machine. First check with the molder to verify what he or she considers the top of the mold should be. The orientation may vary depending on whether the plan is to use top-entry robotics, or manual part removal from the side.

Obviously, the best scenario is to have eyebolt holes at the mold’s center of gravity on all four sides. It is also advantageous to put an eyebolt hole at the center of gravity on each mold half. This is especially important with large molds. Assembling a large mold on the bench or hanging it one half at a time in a machine can be a difficult, if not dangerous, task. It is even worse if the mold is dangling on an angle, which can result in mold damage, platen damage, or pinched fingers.