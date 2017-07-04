Save the Date for the Extrusion 2017 Conference

Related Topics:
Now that we’ve successfully wrapped up Molding 2017, our annual technical conference devoted to injection molding, the team at Plastics Technology is turning its attention to a conference aimed at the second-largest segment of the plastics processing market: Extrusion.
The third annual Extrusion 2017 Conference is slated for Oct. 18-20 at the Sheraton-Le Meridien Charlotte Hotel, Charlotte, N.C. It’s the same venue as for last year’s event, which was a barn-burner attended by about 400 people.
The conference is distinctive in that it brings together the entire extrusion community under one roof. The program is set up so that no matter what you are extruding—film, sheet, tubing, pellets, etc.—there will be plenty there for you to learn.
The program will kick off the morning of Oct. 18 with a session on what we’ve been calling General Extrusion. Technical presentations will be focused on topics pertinent to all types of extrusion processors—resins, additives, blending, drying, conveying, foaming, reclaim, controls, filtration, training, simulation, screw design, and so on. That afternoon, we’ll be offering concurrent breakout sessions packed with presentations to give you the opportunity to hone in on your particular process. We have four of these concurrent sessions planned: Cast/Blown Film, Sheet, Pipe/Profile/Tubing, and Compounding.
October 19 will be organized in a similar fashion. Our program will conclude around lunchtime Oct. 20, after our third General Extrusion session.
All told, the program will be filled with more than 70 speakers. The focus of each will be on new developments, best practices, troubleshooting, and processing tips and techniques— modeled after what we present every month in print and online—because we know you don’t want to travel to Charlotte to hear sales pitches from suppliers.
There will be ample opportunity for you to network with the sharpest minds in the extrusion business during scheduled breaks, receptions, and luncheons. What’s more, we’ll have a tabletop exhibit area packed with more than 70 suppliers of the goods and services you rely on every day to run your business.
Your time and money are precious. But if you are involved in extrusion of any type, The Extrusion 2017 Conference is the place to be. Best to block off these dates on your calendar now, and be on the lookout for more details from us—in print, on our website, and via email.
I hope you can make it. In the meantime, please feel free to direct any questions you might have to me at jcallari@ptonline.com.
