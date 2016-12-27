According to one CEO who runs a smart factory himself, the whole concept must begin with people, not machines.

I recently received an email from a PR firm pitching me a story written by one of their clients. Though I decided not to run the article as it was submitted—chiefly because we tend to focus on technology, and the article leaned toward business—I found it interesting that it focused on something we have been reporting on quite a bit lately—Industry 4.0 or smart manufacturing. Interesting enough to devote this page to its message.

The article was written by Steven L. Blue, president and CEO of Atlanta-based Miller Ingenuity, which makes safety products in the form of hardware, software, firmware, and sensors for the freight and passenger transportation industries. The article was based on a book Blue has written, American Manufacturing 2.0: What Went Wrong and How to Make It Right. The gist of both Blue’s book and article is this: Smart manufacturing is not the salvation of American manufacturing and cannot be executed without smart people, top to bottom. A somewhat ironic premise, Blue admits, since his firm has a smart factory of its own, employing “the latest in pick-to-light systems, automated CNC machines, and seamless integration from order inquiry to accounts receivable,” he says.

The problem, as Blue sees it, is that top manufacturing management is putting all its eggs in the technology basket and ignoring “the astonishing potential of the workforce and turned toward automation instead.”