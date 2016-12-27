Recently, I had a conversation with a colleague who had also addressed two large groups within a relatively short time span, one from the material supplier ranks and one at a very large OEM. As we compared notes on our experiences, we noticed a lot of similarities.

First, the people who work within these groups are highly intelligent and extremely knowledgeable in their specific disciplines. Second, the resources available to these people seem almost unlimited. Even if all the instrumentation does not reside within a particular facility, the collective capabilities of the organization to test and analyze are among the best in the world. Third, the communication between the field people and the folks back at the lab is relatively poor. Perhaps this is to be expected because the people at the manufacturing site are typically practical in their approach and make observations that are important to understanding the components of the problem as it presents itself “on the ground.”

If there is a processing issue that involves a particular raw material, the technical service people see firsthand the interaction between the material, the mold, the machine, and the approach that their customer takes to establishing the process. The lab people see none of this and are largely unaware of how these components interact and influence the problem that is being worked on. They are chemists, rheologists, and engineers who have a deep understanding of their piece of the puzzle, but very little aware- ness of the rest of the picture or even the fact that there is a picture. Often the result is that a lot gets lost in translating the problem as it comes in from the field into a strategy for diagnosing it in the lab.