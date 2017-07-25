Time to Register for Extrusion 2017

Registration is now open for Plastics Technology’s third annual conference devoted to extrusion processing.

Extrusion 2017 will be held Oct. 18-20 at the Sheraton-Le Méridien Charlotte

in Charlotte, N.C. With this issue you should have received a brochure containing all the details you need to sign up for this one-of-a-kind event. It’s our third such conference; the first drew a crowd of more than 350; the second attracted more than 400 attendees.

During this two-and-a-half-day conference, you’ll have access to the cream of the crop in extrusion processing. This includes 80 different technical presenters, another 80 exhibitors and sponsors, and the hundreds of extrusion professionals like yourself who are coming to learn about best practices and key technology breakthroughs in extrusion.

Can you afford to miss an opportunity like this?

Like our two prior conferences, we’ve devised a program that consists of sessions on general extrusion topics—that is, subjects that are germane to your operation regardless of what comes out of your die—and four concurrent break-out sessions that drill down to your specific process: film, sheet, pipe/profile/ tubing, and compounding.

In addition to the brochure that came with your magazine issue, you can check out the agenda online at extrusionconference.com. You’ll be able to investigate the various topics that will be covered, as well as the speakers and their backgrounds. From there, you will be able to link to details on pricing, registration, and the hotel. Concerning the latter, I’d advise not to dawdle, as rooms are filling up fast.

Your time is precious. Maybe you have a plant to run. You certainly have orders to fill, and perhaps even new products to develop. You may have the time and budget to attend just one technical conference a year. This is the one.