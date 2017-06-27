Tooling: Reducing the Mass In Sprue Bushings

Sprue bushings are available in more than a dozen different types and styles. Most mold designers select the “B” series bushings because the 7/8-in. head thickness is often the same thickness as the injection clamp plate and it works nicely with standard locating rings. Then they select the nozzle seat radius, one of the four available orifice sizes, and the overall length. That’s often the extent of the consideration given to the sprue bushing during the mold-design phase.

The most massive area in the melt-delivery system of a two-plate mold is almost always at the parting line where the sprue, runner, and cold well intersect. This mass frequently—and often unnecessarily—controls the cycle time. The contribution of the sprue bushing to this massive area is directly related to its internal taper, length, and orifice size.

Length : With the industry-standard taper, if you can reduce the length of the sprue bushing by just one inch, you reduce the wall thickness of the sprue at the parting line by 0.042 in. That may not sound like a lot, but thermoplastics are good insulators and they have non-linear ratios of thickness to cooling time. For example, a 0.050-in.-thick part may solidify in 10 sec, but a 0.100-in.-thick part may take 25 sec—not 20.