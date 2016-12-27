Hydraulic machines, on the other hand, work with hydraulic power. Molders need to understand that hydraulic power is converted (multiplied or intensified) into plastic pressure (melt pressure in the nozzle). The law of physics involved is F = P × A. That is, force (F) is equal to pressure (P) multiplied by area (A). The large hydraulic ram pushes the screw, and the non-return valve (check valve) acts as a plunger pushing plastic through the nozzle into the mold.

The hydraulic ram has a large surface area; let’s use 150 cm2 as an example. The non-return valve during injection forward acts as a smaller ram; let’s use 15 cm2. This large-to-small ratio of ram areas intensifies or magnifies the hydraulic pressure as it is converted to plastic pressure in the injection nozzle. Here, hydraulic pressure is intensified or multiplied by a factor of 10. This is the machine’s intensification ratio and explains how several hundred psi of hydraulic pressure can provide thousands of psi plastic pressure inside the nozzle. That is, 800 psi (55 bar) psi of hydraulic pressure

provides roughly 8000 psi (551.7 bar) of melt pressure inside the nozzle.

Today you can buy machines with intensification ratios ranging from 6:1 to 43:1. Custom machines can go even higher. Most machines today are not 10:1. It is plastic pressure that pushes plastic into the sprue, runner, gate, and mold cavity, not hydraulic pressure. This plastic pressure must be duplicated as you go from to machine to machine with the same mold. If your plant has different sizes or makes of machines, most likely they have different intensification ratios. That is, 800 psi (55 bar) pack-and-hold pressure on one machine with an intensification of 10:1 develops 8000 psi (551.7 bar) plastic pressure in the nozzle, but on another machine with an intensification ratio of 12.75:1, 800 psi hydraulic pressure develops 10,200-psi (703 bar) plastic packing pressure in the nozzle. You will not make the same part. To make the same part using the same lot or color etc., you must develop the same nozzle pressure of 8000 psi (551.7 bar). That is, use only 627 psi (about 43 bar) hydraulic pack pressure on the second machine.

CALCULATE INTENSIFICATION RATIO

Ideally, you should know the screw diameter and the functional hydraulic ram diameter to calculate the ratio of areas. Unfortunately, you will spend hours looking for the hydraulic ram area and in some cases, it cannot be found in the machine manuals. While this is the best way, it is not practical.

An easier method is to find the machine specifications, identify which diameter screw you have in the machine, and from the machine specifications find the maximum plastic or melt pressure. Machine suppliers have various names for plastic pressure, such as “injection pressure” or “specific pressure.” Then go to the machine and find what maximum hydraulic pressure you are allowed to set for injection or first stage. Do not take it from the machine specifications, as they may list pump pressure, which is different from the pressure in the hydraulic cylinder. Once you have these two numbers you can calculate the machine’s intensification ratio with the following equation (see illustration):