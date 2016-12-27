Both designs are still widely used, often for the same polymers, with modifications that often include some combination of each design. For polymers with higher melting requirements, the parallel types generally work better because of the greater melting area in the solids channel for sections of the same axial length. If you compare two 3.5-in. screws with standard pitch and 10 diam. of barrier flight, the parallel design would typically have approximately one-third more area in the solids channel. Since melting capacity is largely proportional to the surface area available for solids melting, it would be expected that the parallel barrier designs would be capable of higher outputs with a good-quality melt for polymers having a higher energy requirement. Those would be polymers having higher melting points, higher specific heats, greater shear-thinning tendency, or a combination of those properties.

Conversely, the crossing barriers would be more suitable for polymers having lower energy requirements. These would be polymers with low processing temperatures, low specific heats, and low shear thinning, or a combination of those properties.

The crossing barrier has no sudden restriction of the solids-channel width at the start of the barrier section. This can be an advantage for hard and/or slippery polymers, as their more fragile solid bed does not as easily reshape to accommodate a change in cross-section. That can cause output, stability, and air-entrapment issues, which can be compensated for in the parallel designs by proper location and design of the barrier start. For the parallel barrier types, features such as an opening into the melt channel to accommodate any early melting; a decompression to compensate for the lost cross-section; and very gradual barrier channel introduction are also used to minimize or eliminate the effect of the geometry change necessary at the start of the barrier and melt channel.

EXPERT ADVICE ON EXTRUSION Click Here for More Extrusion Know-How articles from Jim Frankland.