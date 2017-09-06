ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING: High-Performance Filaments for FDM

Related Suppliers SABIC

A new portfolio of high-performance filament grades for fused deposition modeling (FDM) processes has been developed by Houston-based SABIC, in an effort to help drive the growth of additive manufacturing from a prototyping technology to full-scale production.

The first new filaments of this next-generation portfolio, designed for use with Stratasys Fortus printers, are based on the SABIC’s Ultem PEI, Cycolac ABS, and Lexan PC and reportedly offer the same composition as the company’s injection molding grades. Manufacturers can use the filaments to produce a range of high-performance and durable end-use parts. The nominal diameter of all SABIC filaments is 1.79 mm +- 0.05 mm and they are available in a 1510cc spol size. Here’s how the new filaments are characterized:

● Ultem AM9085F filament is a high-performance PEI manufactured from Ultem 9085 resin. It is said to provide high-heat resistance and mechanical strength, is UL94 V-0 compliant

At 1.5 and 3.0 mm, and meets FAR 25.853 and OSU 65/65 requirements with low FST (flame, smoke and toxicity) evolution. It is available in black and natural (unpigmented) colors.

● Cycolac AMMG94F filament is a general-purpose ABS manufactured from Cycolac MG94 resin. It reportedly provides a balance of properties suitable for a wide variety of applications, and is UL94 HB compliant at 3.0 mm. It is available in black, while and natural (unpigmented) colors.

● Lexan AM1110F is a general-purpose PC filament manufactured from Lexan HF1110 resin. It is said to provide thermal properties higher than those of other general-purpose ABS filaments, is UL94 V-2 compliant at 3.0 mm and is available in white.