ADDITIVES: Liquid UV Stabilizers for Precise Dosing

Related Topics: Additives

Medical

Packaging

Related Suppliers Riverdale Global

Seven new standard grades of new liquid light stabilizers are now available for use in injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion from Riverdale Global, Aston, Penn. Depending on the grade, +Shield UV stabilizers are recommended for use with polyolefins, styrenics, PET, TPEs, and engineering thermoplastics. Four of the grades are FDA-approved, and two of these can also be used as UV absorbers in packaging applications.

These liquid stabilizers reportedly provide economic and product-quality advantages over pellet masterbatch as a result of the lower and more precise dosing made possible by their liquid form and their improved rate of dispersion in the polymer. Available for use with +Shield UV stabilizers is the Riverdale Gravimetric Stand (RGS), in which a self-contained drum is mounted on a self-calibrating lows-in-weight scale that continually reports the results of the contents to the controller as a means of ensuring that the target let-down ratio is maintained.