ADDITIVES: PET Color Concentrate Yields Deeper Colors

Holland Colours (U.S. office in Richmond, Ind.) has been very focused on bringing new colorant products to the market for use with PET. Just a few months back, the company launched a new line of bio-derived colorants for PET and biopolymers (PT, Feb. 2017). More recently, the company announced the launch of polymer-based Holcopearl 2287 which reportedly delivers deeper colors with optimal dispersion on automated lines running at ever higher speeds.

The company developed this product through customer feedback on key trends including high production speeds, deeper colors, more sensitive dosage settings, and the switch to spherical PET granules instead of cylindrical ones. Holcopearl has a higher melting point and can be used with all dosing equipment. The granules are round—hence the word ‘pearl’ in the name.

A further key benefit cited for Holcopearl is that is was developed with the company’s Products Stewardship Program. Holland Colours does not only look at existing product compliances and declarations in line with European and FDA regulations, but also runs these programs on new product development. This involves taking an active approach to understanding the regulatory challenges the company’s customers face.