AUXILIARIES: 3D Imaging App Is New Aid to Shopping for Equipment

If you’re shopping for materials-handling, drying, blending, and feeding auxiliary equipment, a new app for smart phones and tablets can let you turn 3D images of the hardware around 360° and even examine interior components or material flow through the system. The new Maguire 5D app from Maguire Products, Inc. and affiliate Riverdale Global, both of Aston, Pa., is downloadable from Apple and Android stores or from the Maguire website.

The app is activated by images on the Maguire web page or special images in print advertisements. The first products viewable with the app include blenders and controls, vacuum dryers, and Riverdale liquid-color pumps.