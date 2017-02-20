AUXILIARIES: Small Dry-Ice Blaster For Mold & Parts Cleaning

At October’s K 2016 show in Dusseldorf, Asco Carbon Dioxide Ltd. of Switzerland (U.S. office in Jacksonville, Fla.) presented its newest and smallest dry-ice blasting unit for cleaning molds and plastic parts. The Ascojet 608 boasts low compressed-air consumption and low noise level. Its integrated pellet grinder allows blasting with the finest ice particles for even gentler cleaning of molds and part surfaces. It also has a vertically adjustable handle and integral safety grounding roll.