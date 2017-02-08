Blown Film: Make Up 30 Layers With Just a Few Extruders

The Multi Microlayer (MML) Die from Tronoplast Technologies Inc., Mississauga, Ont., can reportedly produce film structures up to 30 layers at the cost of a conventional three- or five-layer dies. Proprietary flow-splitting technology generates tens of layers from just a few extruders. The sequence and number of layers are adjustable. When extruded with the MML Die barrier materials like nylon are said to generate film that is flatter, more flexible, and easier to form.

With the MML die, for example, a three-layer blown film line with three extruders (A-B-C) can be converted into 15-layer line using same extruders (A-B-C-B-C-B-C-B-C-B-C-B-C-B-C). The die can be stationary or oscillating, with or without IBC. The die is also retrofittable in some cases.