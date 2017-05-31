COMPOUNDING: High-Throughput Polyolefin Pellet Dryer

Centrifugal dryer claims highest known capacity for drying polyolefins.

New Product: 5/31/2017

Gala Industries, Inc. -- a Member of Maag, Eagle Rock, Va., has engineered a centrifugal dryer with the highest known capacity for drying polyolefins. The latest version of the Model 100 dryer has resulted in an increased drying capacity of 150 tons/hr, processing 0.35 MI HDPE with lentoid pellet geometry and moisture below 500 ppm.Gala centrifugal dryer

