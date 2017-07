Control panels from Ross System and Controls (Ross SysCon), Savannah, Ga., are now offered with wireless connection, allowing users to access the PLC system using tablets, laptops and smartphones via Ethernet, WLAN or Bluetooth.

As part of the controls package, Ross can supply an intrinsically safe tablet enabling end users to control the panel from non-hazardous and hazardous locations, including Class 1 Division 1. A 12-hr battery life on the tablet gives operators have ample time to complete necessary tasks. Additional tablets can be provided for multiple shift applications. The 100-m range of the wireless connection allows users to move freely on the job site.

Other control panel features offered include fan and ventilation kit, light tree with audible alarm functions, color touch screen HMI and USB ports for data acquisition in a CSV format.