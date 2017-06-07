Conveying: Mobile Screen Conveyor For Non-Free-Flowing Materials

Related Topics: Resin Conveying

The new Bev-Con Mobile Flexible Screw Conveyor from Flexicon Corp., Bethlehem, Pa., has a round vibratory screener that removes oversize particles and reduces soft agglomerates before conveying on-size bulk materials from powders and large pellets that flow freely, to non-free-flowing products that pack, cake, seize or smear due to compression or frictional heat.

Ready to plug in and run, the caster-mounted system can be rolled into position, locked in place with jacking footpads, and connected to an upstream material source in several minutes.

A rugged flexible screw with geometry optimized for difficult-to-move products, is the only moving part contacting material, and is driven above the point at which material exits the conveyor, preventing material contact with seals, and associated bearing failure and product contamination.

As the screw rotates, it self-centers within the conveyor tube, providing clearance between the screw and tube wall, eliminating or minimizing product degradation.

Aside from the smooth polymer conveyor tube, all material contact surfaces are of stainless steel finished to food, pharmaceutical or industrial standards.

A lower clean-out cap can be removed to flush the smooth interior surfaces with steam, water or cleaning solutions, or to fully remove the flexible screw for cleaning and inspection