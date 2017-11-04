DECORATING: Grease-Resistant Coding Ink Before and After Printing

A new coding ink from U.K.’s Linx Printing Technologies (linxglobal.com); U.S. distributor Diagraph, St. Charles, Mo.) is said to resist grease and oil both before and after printing.

Specifically developed for the company’s Linx 8900 Series continuous inkjet coders, Linx Black 1063 coding ink has been shown to adhere to substrates covered with an oily or greasy film. This reportedly makes it ideal for a variety of plastic packaging of foods such as butter, margarine, spreads and salad containers, meat and dairy, and packages that are coded before a cooking process, as well as engineering environments where oil and chemicals may be present.