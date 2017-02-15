Device relies on micro-fine adjustment screws for precise adjustment of medical tubing.

The Micro Medical from Guill Tool & Engineering Co., Inc. , West Warwick, Rhode Island) is a new extrusion crosshead that uses micro-fine adjustment screws for precise concentricity adjustment. The precision of concentricity reaches 0.08 in. or finer per revolution. This single point concentricity adjustment is a unique Guill innovation for the extrusion of thin-walled and precision ID/OD medical tubing. One adjustment bolt controls 360° of adjustment.

Features of the Micro Medical crosshead include a patented cam-lock deflector for quick changeovers, with a residence time of one minute at .5 lb/hr material flow, optimized usage with extruders measuring ½-in. and ¾-in., and a max die ID of 0.250 in.

Additionally, the Guill Micro Medical crosshead repotedly offers great flexibility to its users. It not only accepts both vacuum and micro-air accessories, but is also billed as ideal for pressure and sleeving applications. Fluoropolymer designs are available upon request.

In the video below, Bill Conley, Guill's sales manager, explains how the new adjustment feature works at the firm's booth at the recent MD&M Show in Anaheim, Calif.