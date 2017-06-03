EXTRUSION: Enhanced Die Design Software

Related Suppliers Plastic Flow, LLC

Plastic Flow, LLC, Hancock, Mich., has just released a new version of its polyXtrue extrusion die design software. The new version can run inside Autodesk Inventor as an add-in, as well as many other new advanced analysis capabilities. Previous iterations of the software could run inside SolidWorks as an add-in, meaning that polyXtrue can now be run inside the two leading geometric modeling software for extrusion die design.

What’s more, Plastic Flow’s new optiXtrue extrusion die optimization software can now be used inside Autodesk Inventor as well as SolidWorks to automatically optimize extrusion dies without any user interaction.

Automatic optimization of the die using optiXtrue and polyXtrue software is expected to cut the number of physical fine-tuning cycles in experiments by at least 50%.

The graphical user interface of the software has also been updated with a large number of new features to make the software lot more effective and even more user friendly. These include: