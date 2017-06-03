EXTRUSION: Gas Metering Equipment for Extruded Foams

Extrusion processors of polystyrene (XPS), polystyrene foam insulation board, and polyolefin foaming processes can replace some or all hydrocarbon foaming agents with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) or nitrogen (N 2 ), and high-pressure gas dosing systems from Linde LLC, Bridgewater, N.J. Use of these inert gases provides consistent, eco-conscious foaming while also reducing the risk of fire hazards.

Linde’s new DSD 400 metering system and process is said to provide precise amounts of liquid CO 2 or gaseous N 2 during the extrusion process to help optimize foaming and reduce density with its high performance compressor, mass flow meters and dynamic control valve. In addition, its ability to quickly react to constantly changing pressure fluctuations at the extruder keeps the process stable while generating consistent foam structures. This allows a customer to minimize, or sometimes even eliminate, the use of flammable hydrocarbons that can affect environmental emissions from the site.

The DSD 400 inert gas metering device handles pressures up to 5081 psi (400 bar) and can pump liquid CO2 through the control valve at a constant rate at speeds up to 66 lb/hr (30 kg/hr).

The DSD 400 device offers highly accurate dosing and low gas consumption for high efficiency. It features lightweight and compact design for easy installation.