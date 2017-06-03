EXTRUSION: High-Speed Sheet Extruders for PP, HIPS

Related Suppliers PTi/Processing Technologies International

Processing Technologies International (PTi), Aurora, Ill., has launched the Super-G High-Speed Extruder line for processing sheet from PP and HIPS. Two models are available, and they reportedly deliver significant performance advantages and overcome the limitations of competitive products.

The Super-G SGHS3000-36D is equipped with a 500-hp motor and runs at a maximum speed of 1000 rpm, while the Super-G SGHS3000-42D has a 600-hp motor and runs at a maximum speed of 1200 rpm. While each is capable of running even faster, PTi establishes the maximum rated speed based on an upper motor load threshold of 85%. For processing PP, the Super-G SGHS3000-36D has a production output of approximately 3000 lb/hr.

The extruders boast an oversized feed section, which promotes higher regrind feed rates (up to 70%+) along with a streamlined feed hopper with support; a delivery chute; and tramp metal protection. On these extruders, feed screws are removed from the back. Other key features include an easy-cleanout vent chamber, and linear bearing barrel glide support (patent pending). Special air-cooled heater and blower assemblies limit the exterior heater temperature for safety and efficiency purposes (< 110F) versus competitive models which can be as high as 500 F. The extruders feature carbide-lined barrels and Colmonoy hard-faced feed screws, versus case-hardened screws featured on competitive models.

The machine is very energy efficient (i.e.; PP 6-7+ lb/hr/hp) and features a compact footprint of 17.5-ft × 4.5-ft (5.3m × 1.4m) for optimal space utilization.

A Model SGHS3000-36D will be ready later this spring for demonstrations and customer trials at PTi’s newly constructed Technology Development Center.

“Our new high-speed extruder technology sets a new industry standard because of its innovative and unique design and performance,” says Dana Hanson, president of PTi. “This technology offers our customer base a high-speed solution that delivers improved melt quality as a result of our Super-G Lobe screw technology and is offered integrated with all of our advanced G-Series Configurable roll stand configurations.”