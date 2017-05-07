Extrusion: Inline Crosshead Die Run Twice as Fast

Newly designed inline and crosshead rotary dies from Guill Tool , W. Warwick, R.I., can now run at up to 1000 rpm, twice the speed of the previous design. A Guill explains, rotating the tooling in relation to the material flow increases the wall strength of an extrusion, thereby allowing processors to run at thinner wall thicknesses, which saves material costs. Typical applications for rotary heads include medical and multi-lumen tubing plus various high-end extrusions with interlocking layer or multiple striping requirements. Rotary dies also allow processors to cut costs by eliminating secondary processes, while improving end product quality by eliminating of weld or parting lines. These types of tools are also said to reduce or completely eliminate ovality.

Guill Tool offers its new high-speed rotary models as turnkey packages, complete with die cart, tools and all accessories for installation and maintenance